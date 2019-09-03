Jeanine Pirro on Her Fox News Hiatus: ‘They Suspended Me’

Tuesday while doing an interview on Salem Radio Network’s “America First with Sebastian Gorka,” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro acknowledged she was suspended by Fox News in-between segments on a YouTube live feed of the show.

Partial transcript as follows:

GORKA: Hey Jeanine, we’re still live, the mics are live on YouTube. Are you doing any events in D.C. again? In the near future?

PIRRO: I don’t know yet. In fact I’m going in tonight, I’m doing Hannity tonight and I gotta find out. They just send me my schedule every day. But if I am, believe me, you’re in it —

GORKA: We’d love to have you. Because we post everything, the video, on YouTube and we’re getting a quarter of a million views in two days for our biggest interviews with DiGenova and everybody, so we’d love to have you in studio.

PIRRO: Oh good. I love it. I would love it. We’ll see if they let me. You know Fox reviews everything. They’re unbelievable.

GORKA: Yeah but you have got a window because you’ve got a new book. You should have a carve out right?

PIRRO: No. They’re still saying you cannot do Bill O’Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax, you cannot do — oh no —

GORKA: That’s a shame.

PIRRO: You know what, they suspended me. And I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me.

GORKA: Keep doing what you do, keep doing what you do.