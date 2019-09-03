Mattis: We Haven’t Gotten a Military Intervention Right Since Desert Storm

Is there a recent example after Desert Storm where we’ve gotten it right? Mattis: I don’t believe so. Right now in terms of military interventions, no. Mattis says military interventions must have clear end states, something he says the U.S. has not gotten right since 1991. pic.twitter.com/yYLGxIG7FL

During a portion of an interview with PBS’ “Firing Line” released on Tuesday, former Defense Secretary James Mattis discussed the importance of an end state for military interventions and stated that the United States hasn’t undertaken a military intervention that it got right since Operation Desert Storm.

Host Margaret Hoover asked Mattis about his praise of Operation Desert Storm for having a clear end state and whether there is “a recent example, after Desert Storm, where we have gotten it right?”

Mattis responded, “I don’t believe so, right now, in terms of military interventions, no.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett