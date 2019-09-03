Maxine Waters: ‘Terrible’ Trump Was Jeffrey Epstein’s Best Friend

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of being best friends with now-deceased alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Waters said, “The fact of the matter is he has disrespected all of us. He has used this president for his own advantages and his family’s advantages. And he should have been impeached. That’s what should have happened. The American people are sick and tired of this president who has a reputation not only for being a con artist but who has disrespected women. Talked about grabbing women by their private parts. One of his best friends who supposedly committed suicide in prison was a pedophile, and he knew it because he even said he knew that he liked young girls. Who is this awful, terrible man? It’s the president of the United States.”

Chris Hayes said, “I don’t know if it’s been established that he was a best friend with Mr. Epstein, just to be clear.”

Waters said, “Oh, but he was, he was. He was one of his friends. And we’ve let him off the hook on that. We’re talking about Clinton and Prince Edward and everybody else. All of them need to be called to respond to this, including the president of the United States. Yes, that was his friend. Let him deny it.”

