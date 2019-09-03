MSNBC Ruhle: When Pence Is with Both His Wife and Mom, Who Does He Call ‘Mother’?

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” host Stephanie Ruhle mocked Vice President Mike Pence by asking who he calls “mother” when traveling with both second lady Karen Pence and his mother Nancy Pence.

Washington Post’s Phil Rucker said, “This is an official government trip, although it staff has indicated that the Pence family is paying for the family members who are doing this travel, he’s traveling with his mother and with his wife, the second lady Karen Pence, but it’s strange,” Rucker said. “I mean a lot of his official meetings are in Dublin, that is not where he is staying. Dublin is a big city, certainly they have hotels that could accommodate the vice presidential delegation, but instead they’re staying at the Trump golf resort.”

Ruhle said, “It’s also confusing if he’s traveling with his mom. Which one does he call mother?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN