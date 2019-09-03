Scaramucci Calls on GOP to ‘Save the Party’ from Trump — Somebody That ‘Loves America’ Needs to ‘Damage Him’

In a Tuesday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on members of the GOP who “love America” to “save the party” from President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci revealed in the interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he would like to support Trump and understands there is a “loyalty conflict” for Republicans, but he cannot support him and knows others feel the same way.

“[E]ven a Republican like me who would like to support the president, you can’t support this sort of stuff, and so the question is when will normal, rational people start to come around to that? Because I get the loyalty conflict, and I get the anchoring to something that’s so wrong,” Scaramucci told Camerota.

“The Mooch” went on to say he does think a Republican will step forward and challenge Trump in 2020, which he said would cause a “disruption.”

“I do believe that responsible Republicans that know the situation are going to have to speak out because you’ve got to save the party,” he advised.

Scaramucci added, “I think somebody else is going to step forward. And I think it’s going to cause disruption, and somebody that really loves the Republican Party and loves America actually needs to damage him going into the presidential race — if he makes it to the presidential race. I mean, it’s not clear to me that he’s going to make it.”

