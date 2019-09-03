Whoopi Slams Debra Messing for Targeting Trump Donors — Don’t Encourage Lists, You Could Be on the Next One

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized actress Debra Messing for calling for a public list of attendees for a fundraiser next month fundraiser in Beverly Hills to support President Donald Trump.

Likening Messing call to McCarthy era Hollywood blacklists, Goldberg said, “The last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves. This is not a good idea, OK? Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you! We had something called a blacklist, and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff. Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work.”

She added, “In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country. You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists. I’m sure you guys misspoke when you said that because it sounded like a good idea. Think about it. Read about it. Remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone, anyone, to do it.”

