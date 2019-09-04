Biden: I Would Support a Carbon Tax

During Wednesday’s CNN Climate Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he would support a carbon tax.

Moderator Anderson Cooper asked, “Would you support a carbon tax, some other candidates say they would?”

Biden answered, “I would. But here’s what we have to do. Look, the bottom line of this is, what we have to do is we have to understand that you need to be able to bring people and countries and interests together to get anything done. You can have — plans are great, but executing on those plans is a very different thing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett