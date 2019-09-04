CNN’s Blitzer: ‘We’re Seeing Firsthand the Effects of Climate Change’ with Dorian

During Wednesday’s CNN Climate Town Hall, moderator Wolf Blitzer stated that climate change is “an issue many voters say needs aggressive action, and scientists say that action needs to happen now. We’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change as a powerful Atlantic hurricane is sitting right now off the coast of Florida.”

