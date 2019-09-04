Harris: We Should Ban Plastic Straws, Have Incentives to Ban Single-Use Plastic

During Wednesday’s CNN Climate Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that we should ban plastic straws and have incentives to ban single-use plastic.

Moderator Erin Burnett asked Harris if she would ban single-use plastic.

Harris responded, “I think we have to create incentives to ban these — we have to create incentives, and there is no question that we have seen innovation take place when leaders lead.”

Burnett then asked, “Plastic straws are a big thing right now. Do you ban plastic straws?”

Harris answered, “I think we should, yes. I’m going to be honest, it’s really difficult to drink out of a paper straw…we’ve got to kind of perfect that one a little bit more.”

Burnett followed up, “So, you’d ban it, but rely on innovation?”

Harris responded, “Yeah. Innovation is a process. … But let’s encourage innovation. And I think we can do a little better than some of those flimsy plastic straws. But we do need to ban the plastic.”

