Joy Behar: Compared to Trump, Biden Is Albert Einstein

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the hosts discussed 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden telling a war story with mixed facts from three separate events.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I think when you’re running against President Trump, facts matter.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg busted out loudly laughing.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Compared to Trump, who thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and who looks directly into the sun during an eclipse, this guy is like Albert Einstein.”

She added, “If he was running against Abraham Lincoln, he’d have an issue, but he’s not. The other thing about Biden I believe he has a certain amount of Teflon ability, you know? That people know him, and they know the gaffes, and they know that he screwed up with Anita Hill, and they know that he’s touchy-feely and he didn’t mean it. Everything has been out there already, and we’re still voting for him in big numbers.”

