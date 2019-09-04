Warren: I Support a Carbon Tax

During Wednesday’s CNN Climate Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) expressed support for a carbon tax.

Warren responded to a question on whether she would support a carbon tax by stating, “I think of this as what my mother taught me, and that is you’ve got to clean up your own messes and that means if you’re going to be spewing carbon into the air and messing up the air for the rest of us, it’s your responsibility to clean it up, and we’ve been talking about this for a long time. We’ve actually started putting parts of this in place in New England and other regional areas. But, yes, we need to say that those who are throwing the carbon into the air, that the rest of us have to breathe, that the rest of us have to deal with, are the ones who are responsible for paying for that.”

Moderator Chris Cuomo followed up, “So, yes to a carbon tax?”

Warren answered, “Yeah.”

She added, “I actually have a more aggressive plan that I want to move to” before discussing rules for buildings, vehicles, and electricity generation.

