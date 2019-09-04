Warren: We Won’t Build Nuclear Plants, and We’ll Replace Nuclear with Renewables

During Wednesday’s CNN Climate Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that her administration won’t build any nuclear power plants and the U.S. will start replacing nuclear energy with renewables.

Warren said, “It’s not carbon-based, but the problem is, it’s got a lot of risks associated with it, particularly the risks associated with the spent fuel rods that nobody can figure out how we’re going to store these things for the next bazillion years. So, here’s how I see it, in my administration, we’re not going to build any new nuclear power plants and we are going to start weaning ourselves off nuclear energy and replacing it with renewable fuels over — we’re going to get it all done by 2035, but I hope we’re getting it done faster than that.”

(h/t Washington Examiner)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett