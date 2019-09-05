Buttigieg Warns of Climate Change Inaction: ‘We Could See Climate Wars in the Future’

During a Thursday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg issued a warning of potential future climate wars as a result of inaction to climate change.

Buttigieg claimed climate change caused the Syrian Civil War and mass migration out of Central America, adding President Donald Trump cannot keep the United States safe because he does not admit there is a climate crisis.

“There’s evidence that droughts that might have been partly worsened by climate change contributed to everything from the Syrian Civil War to the migration out of Central America that’s starting to hit our own borders, and this is just the very beginning,” Buttigieg told host Alisyn Camerota. “We could see climate wars in the future. Let’s not let that happen.”

“The bottom line is the president of the United States cannot keep us safe. And the reason he cannot keep us safe is he doesn’t want to admit there’s even a problem,” he added.

