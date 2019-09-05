CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump Has Jumped the Sharpie

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump had jumped the Sharpie while discussing the president allegedly using a Sharpie to alter a Hurricane Dorian weather map.

Referencing the phrase from the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days” of jumping the shark, Acosta said, “White House officials are digging in their heels over President Trump’s use of an altered map to justify his false statements that Hurricane Dorian was posing a threat to the state of Alabama. It was a reality-bending move that appears to jump the Sharpie.”

He continued, “Leaving what may become an indelible mark on the Trump presidency, it was hardly a masterstroke. Now the White House is dragging its feet admitting who just altered the weather map held up by the president in the Oval Office falsely showing Alabama in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Aides refused to say whether it was doctored by the president.”

