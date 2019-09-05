MSNBC’s Wallace: We Should Compare Trump to People Who Are Delusional, Not Other Presidents

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace asked if comparing President Donald Trump to “normal” previous presidents was fruitful during a discussion about the president allegedly using a Sharpie to alter a Hurricane Dorian weather map.

Wallace said, “I think the value of people that have been around other administrations is the capacity to compare Trump to that which is normal. But I wonder if that’s the wrong exercise with Trump? I wonder if we should be comparing him to other people who are delusional instead of other presidents who were normal?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.