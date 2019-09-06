David Hogg: Today’s Mass Shootings Stem from America’s ‘Ingenious Mass Shootings’ and ‘White Supremacy’

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg discussed what he believed was the origin of mass shootings in the United States.

Hogg said, “I think it comes down to reckoning with our history and our history of white supremacy in the United States. The fact that we live in a post-genocidal society oftentimes that was orchestrated by the United States government in that if we want to talk about mass shooting we need to recognize the massive number of ingenious mass shootings that was conducted by the United States government. I think back to the battle of Wounded-Knee and the several hundred Native Americans predominately men, woman and children that were slaughtered by the United States government back in the nineteenth century. And how that is never discussed as a mass shooting. And that was wrong because those people were not armed and we were stealing their land.”

