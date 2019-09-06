GOP Sen. Braun: If We Don’t Pass Common Sense Legislation, There Will Be Legislation That Infringes on the 2nd Amendment

Sen. Mike Braun: "If we're not willing to do the commonsense stuff, probably legislation will occur that we will regret that will actually I think infringe upon Second Amendment rights down the road." pic.twitter.com/a1Z5n4OATb

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) stated that if Republicans aren’t willing to pass common sense gun legislation, there will be legislation that will infringe on gun rights in the future.

Braun said, “If we’re not willing to do the common sense stuff, probably legislation will occur that we’ll regret that will actually, I think, infringe upon Second Amendment rights down the road.”

