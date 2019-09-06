Joe Walsh: ‘Donald Trump Is Trying to Eliminate Elections’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said Trump was “trying to eliminate elections.”

Walsh said, “This is not North Korea or Russia. Donald Trump is trying to eliminate elections. He wants to eliminate primary elections, right now in four states — Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas. That is undemocratic B.S. It’s wrong, and that’s the kind of thing that should piss off Republican voters.”

He added, “I think they’re scared to death of this president having any other name on a primary ballot against him because he’s imploding day-to-day. I think they’re afraid. That’s not a sign of strength. You want to eliminate elections? You want to take away the will of the people? You don’t do that if you’re a big, strong guy.”

