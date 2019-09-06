Joy Behar: ‘The Level of Cowardice in the Republican Party Right Now Is Despicable’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Republicans who thought President Donald Trump was “an idiot,” and do not come forward with that opinion but choose to retire instead are cowards.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Now we have to go to even scarier stuff like the 2020 election. It’s approaching, and it seems like a lot of folks are tapping out, Republicans in particular. 15 Republican members of Congress are set to retire with only two seeking higher office. Why do you think they’re bailing now, and what is this? What does this mean, or does it mean anything for the GOP?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Well, they are in the minority in the House, and they don’t like it, you know? What I don’t understand is if some of them don’t like Trump and you’re leaving anyway, why not just say something about it? The level of cowardice in the Republican Party right now is despicable, in my opinion. If these people are quitting and not standing up against this president, who we all know secretly they think is an idiot. You know that’s true, but they won’t say anything. If you are running for office again and you want to get re-elected, then you need Trump to get re-elected, it’s almost understandable that you would be a hypocrite, but when you are quitting anyway, and you are retiring, and then you say nothing, wow.”

