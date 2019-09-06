Maher: Hurricane Dorian ‘Definitely Global Warming-Inspired’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Hurricane Dorian is a “souped-up” storm that is “inspired” by global warming.

Maher said, “The whole thing really with this storm just shows how the two parties are living in two completely different realities. While this definitely global warming-inspired, souped-up storm was wiping out yet another Caribbean island, Democrats, who are running for president, had a town hall about climate.”

