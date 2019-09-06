Mo Brooks: ‘The Long-Term Strategy of the Democratic Party Is to Eliminate the Second Amendment’

Thursday during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) argued that although House Democrats will likely pass a number of gun control bills that will not make it through the U.S. Senate, the long-term strategy was to get at the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

Brooks told “The Jeff Poor Show” it was an incremental process Democrats are using to erode support for the right to bear arms.

“The Democrats, Nancy Pelosi — they believe they have a winning issue here,” Brooks said. “So they’re going to force vote after vote om ultimately repealing the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Now, they’re smart enough not to do it all at once. What they will do is attack the right to bear arms incrementally until such time that the number of people who own arms and who believe in the Second Amendment right of self-defense — they will be in a minority and at that point, you can expect that the Democrats will move for an outright repeal of the Second Amendment.”

“Now, that’s a gradual thing,” he continued. “It’s not going to happen overnight. In my judgment, it won’t happen this year or next year, four or five or six years from now. But the long-term strategy of the Democratic Party is to eliminate the Second Amendment right to bear arms. And the way that they do that is by eroding the support for the Second Amendment right to bear arms a little bit at a time in their minds, at least, a majority of the American people are opposed to the Second Amendment.”

