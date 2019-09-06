Pam Anderson Defends Assange — ‘How Many People Have the American Government Killed?’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” actress Pamela Anderson defended Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I wouldn’t be a cyberterrorist, which he is. He put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk.”

Anderson said, “How many people have the American government killed innocently, and how many has WikiLeaks?”

McCain shot back, “So you think the military is putting the government at risk?”

Anderson insisted, “The military has put many innocent lives at risk.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “A lot of people say that — as does the Mueller report – that Assange interfered in the 2016 election by conspiring with Russia by releasing hacked emails which hurt Hillary Clinton. It’s almost like– is he responsible for giving us Trump?”

C-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “What was he trying to do? What was his point because he really — he actually did hurt quite a few people. He actually did. And I want to know what did he think he was doing?”

Defending Assange again, Anderson said, “Really his whole intention is to stop these senseless wars. Wars of business. It doesn’t help us. It doesn’t help anybody … a lot of people in France and Canada, aren’t too happy with America and how they meddle into everybody’s business.”

Behar added, “But he’s meddling in everyone’s business too.”

