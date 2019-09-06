Sarah Sanders Says 99% of Negative Comments, Attacks on Her Are From Women

Friday, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now a Fox News contributor, shared her experiences in public over regarding her support of President Donald Trump and her position in his administration.

Sanders said it depends on where she is in the country if she is treated poorly in public, but said 99% of the people who have something negative to say to her or attack her are women.

“What I always find interesting is 99% of the people come over to say something negative and to attack you are women,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends.”

“I find that very startling from a, you know, group of people that claim to be the champions of women empowerment. I’m only third woman, the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs,” she added.

Sanders went on to say she recognizes that people want a reaction from her, which she explained she refuses to give because she does not want to “engage in a fight.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent