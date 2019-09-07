Brooks: Diverting Military Funds to the Wall Is ‘a Crackpot Idea’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump’s proposal to divert military funding towards a wall is “a crackpot idea,” but he wouldn’t be surprised if Congress “went back and reapportioned more money, and just piled a few more billion onto the national debt.”

Brooks said, “To me, it’s a crackpot idea, but he’s going to at least be able to go back to the voters and say, yes, we’ve got this amount of money, we’re building a wall. Republicans will be upset. Some of the bases in their districts will be suffering. And it would not surprise me if they went back and reapportioned more money, and just piled a few more billion onto the national debt. And so, they may get their money, and Trump will get his wall and we’ll just pass a little more money down to the next generation.”

