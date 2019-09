On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” FNC host Bret Baier said that if he was playing the candidate casino game from his show, “Special Report,” he would bet 70/30 that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo runs for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.

Baier said, “So, if I was playing candidate casino with $100 in chips, I would say 70/30 Pompeo runs for Senate.”

