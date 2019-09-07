WATCH: Man Catches Stranger’s Cellphone on Roller Coaster

A man riding a roller coaster in Spain caught a stranger’s cellphone mid-ride, and he is going viral after a camera from the ride caught that moment on video.

Samuel Kempf, a New Zealand native, posted the video to YouTube Wednesday and has become a viral sensation ever since. As of Saturday afternoon, his video has been viewed more than 3.4 million times and has been liked more than 17,000 times on the social media platform.

Kemf traveled to the PortAventura World theme park in Spain late last month and decided to get on the Shambhala roller coaster.

The coaster, which goes up to 80 miles per hour, had a camera on board to capture the moment Kemf caught the iPhone X with his bare hands.

Kemf was able to hold on to the phone until the ride was over so he could return it to its rightful owner.

“He was super surprised and happy at the same time. He gave me a big hug and said he was going to buy the on-ride video for me,” Kempf told 1NewsNow in New Zealand.

Kemf was in Spain after he represented New Zealand at the Fistballing World Championships in Switzerland.