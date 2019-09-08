FNC’s Wallace Presses Pompeo on Why Trump Would Meet with Taliban Days Before 9/11

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on why President Donald Trump planned to meet with Taliban leaders in the United States three days before the anniversary of 9/11.

Wallace asked, “[T]he Taliban had the deaths of thousands of Americans just three days before 9/11. No concerns about that? And I guess my question is you know, I can understand the envoy talking, but why is the president have to confer that status on them?

Pompeo said, “President Trump was very clear. He wanted to make sure we got to the right place. He has always been someone, I’ve observed is now for my entire time working for him, now as CIA director and now secretary of state — he is willing to take risks if he believes he can deliver a good outcome for the American people.”

