NH Democratic Chair Mockingly Suggests Trump Is the Devil with a Lingering ‘Sulfur Smell’ 

On Saturday, New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Raymond Buckley opened his state’s Democratic convention by suggesting President Donald Trump is the devil.

Buckley said, “First off, I want to apologize. Two weeks ago, Donald Trump was here, and we did our best to get the sulfur smell out of here, and I apologize, but they’re still a lingering scent.”

He added, “But the good news when everyone is inside, you’re not going to see an empty seat like we saw with Donald Trump. Sorry, Donald, but once again New Hampshire Democrats whooped you.”

