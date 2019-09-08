Sanford Announces 2020 GOP Primary Challenge to Trump

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R) announced exclusively on Fox News Sunday that he will challenge President Trump in the Republican primary. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2xwdSGpW0d

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former U.S. Rep. and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford said he will challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 as a Republican.

Sanford said, “I’m here to tell you now that I am going to get in.”

Wallace said, “You’re going to run for president against Donald Trump in the Republican race.”

Sanford said, “I am.”

Wallace asked, “Why?”

Sanford answered, “We need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican,” Sanford responded, lamenting how the GOP has lost its way on the debt.”

