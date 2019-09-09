Dem Rep. Mucarsel-Powell: ‘The Impeachment Investigation Will Intensify Moving Forward’

During Monday’s “New Day” on CNN, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) said that the impeachment investigation by the House Judiciary Committee into President Donald Trump “will intensify moving forward.”

Mucarsel-Powell, a member of the committee, told host Alisyn Camerota the impeachment inquiry will be to look more deeply into violations of the Emoluments Clause and obstruction of justice.

“I think the American people deserve better than an administration that continues to obstruct,” Mucarsel-Powell stated. “It will also allow White House counsel to have due process and answer to some of these requests, but it’s just a procedural vote. What you will see and what the American public is going to see is, it’s going to intensify. The impeachment investigation will intensify moving forward.”

She went on to explain, “We continue to investigate Russian interference, obstruction of justice, abuse of power. This is just allowing us to get more documents as they pertain to the illegal hush payments that this president ordered Michael Cohen to pay for the two women that had been alleged in those illegal payments and just to expand our purview to include the Emoluments Clause. We continue to investigate Russian interference, which is one of the top and most important threats that we see coming in the 2020 election.”

