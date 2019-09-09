Scarborough: Trump Puts More Planning Into Beauty Pageants, Golf Tournaments Than Diplomacy

On Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the canceled secret meeting between the United States and the Taliban, accusing President Donald Trump of putting more effort into events like beauty pageants and golf tournaments than he does with diplomacy.

Scarborough criticized Trump’s handling of the Taliban and North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un, saying he cares more about his other events than “the most important diplomatic meetings” the country is facing right now.

“This is a man that puts far more foresight and far more planning into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he has – and I’m dead serious, dead serious – put more planning and forethought into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he is the most important diplomatic meetings that the United States could be facing right now,” he argued.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent