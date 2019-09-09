Watch – Pelosi Warns ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell: ‘Hell to Pay’ if Gun Control Not Passed

“As I have said in our meetings across the country, we will make this issue [of gun control] too hot for [Sen. Mitch McConnell] to handle,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday afternoon.

“Some of the gun violence prevention groups have upped the ante even further to say if [universal background checks bill H.R. 8] does not pass, Mitch McConnell and Republicans in the Senate and the president will have hell to pay,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi delivered her remarks alongside Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown (OH) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Watch the entire event below: