Schumer: We Will Force a Vote to Terminate Trump’s Emergency Declaration

During a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that Democrats will force a vote to terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration within the next month.

Schumer said, “As stipulated by the National Emergencies Act, Democrats will once again force a vote to terminate the president’s national emergency declaration. The provisions of the national emergency act dictate that the resolution of disapproval be privileged, and therefore must be voted upon.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett