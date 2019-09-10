WH’s Peter Navarro: We’re ‘Hopefully’ 30-60 Days From Getting USMCA Deal Done

White House assistant for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro shared in a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the Trump administration is “hopefully” 30-60 days away from getting the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal done.

Host Joe Kernen introduced Navarro, calling him a “lightning rod for the trade policies of President Trump” because he gets blamed when something causes the market to go down.

“What I’m focused on today, Joe, is being a lightning rod for USMCA,” Navarro replied before describing the good trade relationships among the countries in the USMCA.

“We’re hoping to get this thing done within the next 30 to 60 days, and today is going to be an important day talking to the people of America so that they can encourage their representatives to do the people’s business when they get back to Washington,” he added.

