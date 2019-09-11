Bishop: Trump and Pence ‘Put Us over the Top’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC) stated that President Trump and Vice President Pence put him over the top in his race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Bishop said, “[R]eally, just six weeks did we have a level playing field financially, with a campaign on the other side that was running with $12 million of outside money seeking to flip the seat blue. So, we were far behind. We were making progress, but the president and Vice President Pence coming in, I think it put us over the top.”

