GOP Rep. Reed: I Think Warren Will Be the Democratic Nominee

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Representative Tom Reed (R-NY) predicted that 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will win the Democratic nomination.

Reed predicted that Warren and fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden will clash during Thursday’s debate before stating, “I think, at the end of the day, Warren seems to be in the position that seems to be capitalizing on this extreme takeover of the Democratic Party. So, I think, at the end of the day, Warren seems to be the one that’s surging and who’s going to be the candidate come next year.”

