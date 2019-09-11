McCarthy: Warren Is Going to Be the Nominee, Biden Is ‘Collapsing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will win the Democratic Party’s nomination and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is “collapsing.”

McCarthy said, “Joe Biden is not going to get there. He’s collapsing. The person they’re going to select, who best represents this new, Socialist, Democrat Party, is going to be Elizabeth Warren. And when that race comes, it’s going to be socialism versus freedom.”

McCarthy further predicted that Trump will have a “resounding” win in a race between him and Warren.

