Meghan McCain: Ivanka and Jared ‘Crashed My Dad’s Funeral,’ They Aren’t Good People

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain accused Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “crashed” the late Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) funeral.

The discussion was about The Atlantic’s article on the Trump family.

Co-host Abby Hunstman said, “I got to say, for me it was an emotional roller coaster, and I know this is not popular to say out here, but I found myself feeling sorry for the kids.”

McCain shot back, “No offense, they crashed my dad’s funeral. They get nothing from me. I mean really, they’re not good people.”

Huntsman said, “It felt like they were raised on a reality show like he was the leader of this reality show.”

McCain said, “Oh, boo hoo hoo.”

Wednesday, a White House spokesperson said, “The idea that the hosts of The View… have any factual reads on what goes on within the Trump family is completely asinine.”

