Nadler: I Think the Judiciary Committee Will Vote for an Assault Weapons Ban

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) discussed the House Judiciary Committee’s upcoming hearing on an assault weapons ban and stated that he assumes “we will vote for” an assault weapons ban.

Nadler said, “[O]n, September 25th, in two weeks, we will have a hearing on the assault weapons ban, and one of the bills we reported yesterday was to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, which, by all testimony, is what makes these mass shootings much worse. So, we’re doing that. Buybacks may go a little further than people are willing to go — mandatory buybacks, but certainly, an assault weapons ban, we will consider, and I assume we will vote for it.”

