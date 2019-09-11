Van Hollen: ‘Good Riddance to John Bolton’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) praised the departure of National Security Adviser John Bolton as “good riddance” to someone whose access to the president increased the risk of an unneeded war with Iran.

Van Hollen said, “Good riddance to John Bolton. Him having that close access to the president definitely increased the risk of unnecessary war with Iran. He had called for the destruction of Iran and bomb Iran. But let’s be really clear, the problem with the chaos in our foreign policy starts at the top.”

