Biden: Those Who Like Their Health Care ‘Can Keep It’

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that under his healthcare plan, “the 160 million people who like their health care now, they can keep it.”

Biden stated, “Number one, my healthcare plan does significantly cut the cost. The largest out of pocket payment you’ll pay is $1,000. You’ll be able to get into a — anyone who can’t afford it gets automatically enrolled in the Medicare-type option we have, etc. But guess what? Of the 160 million people who like their health care now, they can keep it. If they don’t like it, they can leave.”

