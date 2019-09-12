Harris on Power to Issue Gun EOs: ‘Let’s Say, Yes, We Can’ ‘And Yes, We Can’

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) responded to charges that she wouldn’t have the authority to issue some of the executive orders on guns that she has promised to issue if Congress doesn’t act by stating, “instead of saying, no, we can’t, let’s say, yes, we can. And yes, we can.”

Moderator David Muir asked Harris about fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden’s charge that the president doesn’t have the power to issue some of the executive orders on guns that she has promised.

Harris responded, “I would just say, hey, Joe, instead of saying, no, we can’t, let’s say, yes, we can. And yes, we can. Because I’ll tell you something, the way that I think about this is, I’ve seen more autopsy photographs than I care to tell you. I have attended more police officer funerals than I care to tell you. I have hugged more mothers of homicide victims than I care to tell you. And the idea that we would wait for this Congress, which has just done nothing, to act, is just — it is overlooking the fact that every day in America, our babies are going to school to have drills.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett