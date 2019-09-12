Maher: ‘I Love’ Warren, But ‘She Does Scare Me’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher stated that while he loves 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “she does scare me a little bit. Because, again, all we have to do to win this election is not be scarier to people than Donald Trump.”

Maher stated that the U.K is “good forewarning for us. Because Boris Johnson is a kind of a Trump figure, and he’s doing horribly. The people don’t like him. But what do you have on the left? Jeremy Corbyn, someone who is so scary to middle of the road voters, and we don’t want the same thing to happen. I love Elizabeth Warren, but she does scare me a little bit. Because, again, all we have to do to win this election is not be scarier to people than Donald Trump.”

