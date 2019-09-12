Pelosi: Impeachment Is ‘Very Divisive’ — But If We Have to Go There, We Will

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was pleased the way the investigations are going when asked about the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry vote.

Pelosi said, “I stand by what we’ve been doing all along, I support what is happening in the Judiciary Committee because that enables them to do their process of interrogation and their investigation and I salute them for that work.”

She continued, “I’ve traveled the entire country. Come with me some time, and you’ll hear what the American people are saying. they understand that impeachment is a very divisive measure, but if we have to go there, we’ll have to go there. That’s all I’m going to say about this subject.”

She added, “And by the way, I am very pleased at the path we are on and progress our committees have made not just the Judiciary Committee, so we are on a timing standpoint were we need to be.”

