Wednesday at the NAACP town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Miami has only a few years left on this planet.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “When it comes to climate change, what is not realistic is not responding … with a solution on the scale of the crisis—because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years. That’s not realistic. So we need to be realistic about the problem.”

