Castro Defends Criticism of Biden’s Memory — ‘I Wouldn’t Do It Differently’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” former HUD Secretary Julian Castro defended his jab at former Vice President Joe Biden regarding his memory about an early statement he made about health care policy.

When asked by “New Day” co-host John Berman, Castro said in retrospect, he would not have done anything differently regarding that moment.

“I wouldn’t do it differently,” he said. “That was not a personal attack. This was about a disagreement over what the vice president said regarding healthcare policy. I’m glad actually that a lot of journalists overnight did the work of actually looking at the transcript. The vice president had said that he didn’t say the words ‘buy-in’ when he talked about his healthcare plan. He had, in fact, said those words, but then he denied saying them. And I pointed out that he had just said that and now he was denying it.”

“This is important because it’s not about personalities,” Castro continued. “It’s about the fact that his plan would require you to buy in at certain times which means that 10 million people would be left uncovered. And so, I pointed out that my approach would cover everybody whereas his approach would leave 10 million uncovered. So no, I pointed out this big difference in our approach, and no. Americans need to know that. They need to that his plan 10 million are not covered.”

