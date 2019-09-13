Condoleezza Rice: Trump Admin’s ‘Commitment to Human Rights’ Not ‘as Strong as I Would Like’

Does @CondoleezzaRice think the weight of the presidency has caused Donald Trump to evolve? "The commitment to human rights, and to democracy," she tells @FiringLineShow , "it's not as evident, as strong as I would like to see it. We see flashes of it." pic.twitter.com/QUsy8Bk6Xn

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Firing Line,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stated that the Trump administration’s commitment to human rights and democracy isn’t “as strong as I would like” but there have been “flashes” of such a commitment in Venezuela, Syria, and with the Taliban.

Rice said, “It’s not — the commitment to human rights, and to democracy, to the principle that nobody should live in tyranny. It’s not as evident, as strong as I would like to see it.”

She continued, “We see flashes of it.” Rice cited and praised the administration for standing with the opposition in Venezuela, and stated, “it’s evident there.” She added, “It’s evident in the fact that the president, when he really came to terms with what was being asked with the Taliban, said, I won’t do that. It was evident when he said, I won’t watch Syrian children choking on nerve gas and responded to that.”

