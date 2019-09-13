Coons: O’Rourke Saying We’ll Take Guns ‘Will Be Played for Years’ Against Democrats

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), who has endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, stated that 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) statement that he will take away certain guns “will be played for years at 2nd Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people” and that O’Rourke’s statement isn’t a smart move for policy or politics.

Coons said, “I frankly, think that that clip will be played for years at 2nd Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns. I’m a gun owner. My sons and I have gone skeet shooting and hunting, and frankly, I don’t think having our presidential candidates, like Congressman O’Rourke did, say that we’re going to try and take people’s guns against their will is a wise, either policy or political move.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett