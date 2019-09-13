Nadler: ‘Very Strong’ Evidence on ‘A Dozen’ Impeachable Offenses

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that he believes there is “very strong” evidence on a “dozen” impeachable offenses by President Trump.

Nadler said, “You may have personal opinions, but you don’t start off with an official conclusion. You examine the evidence and you make a conclusion. Now, I think, personally, the evidence is very strong on a dozen different impeachable offenses, but that’s my personal opinion at the moment. We are going to have a very aggressive series of hearings starting next Tuesday to bring out the witnesses.”

