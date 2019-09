While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that it’s fair for his rival presidential candidates to discuss age.

Biden was asked, “Is it fair for your rivals to play the age card?”

He responded, “Sure it is. I mean, look, last night was the closest we’ve come to a debate.”

